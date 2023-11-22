Romania beat Swiss 1-0 to clinch top spot in Euro 2024 qualifying group

Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group I - Romania v Switzerland - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - November 21, 2023 Romania's Denis Alibec celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Octav Ganea TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group I - Romania v Switzerland - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - November 21, 2023 Romania's Denis Alibec in action with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Octav Ganea
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group I - Romania v Switzerland - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - November 21, 2023 Romania and Switzerland players line up during the national anthems before the match Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Octav Ganea
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group I - Romania v Switzerland - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - November 21, 2023 Romania's Denis Alibec in action with Switzerland's Manuel Akanji and Nico Elvedi Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Octav Ganea
Soccer Football - UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier - Group I - Romania v Switzerland - National Arena, Bucharest, Romania - November 21, 2023 Romania's Andrei Ratiu in action with Switzerland's Ulisses Garcia Inquam Photos via REUTERS/Octav Ganea ROMANIA
BUCHAREST, Romania - Romania held off Switzerland to secure a 1-0 home victory thanks to a second-half goal from Denis Alibec to finish their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign unbeaten and top of Group I on Tuesday.

In the battle for first place, Alibec tapped in from close range in the 50th minute to break the deadlock for Romania, who finished with 22 points. The Swiss, who would have leap-frogged Romania into top spot with a win, ended second on 17 points.

Both teams clinched their Euro 2024 places on Saturday. Romania beat Israel 2-1 while Switzerland's 1-1 draw with Kosovo was enough to qualify.

There were some tense moments late in Tuesday's match when Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji went down with an injury but the Manchester City player finished the game after treatment. REUTERS

