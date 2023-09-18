Roma hammer Empoli 7-0 for first win of season

Two quick-fire goals set AS Roma on their way to a 7-0 home trashing of bottom-placed Empoli in Serie A on Sunday for Jose Mourinho's side's first win of the 2023-24 season.

Paulo Dybala gave Roma the lead, converting from the spot in the second minute after a penalty was awarded for a handball, before Renato Sanches doubled the advantage in the eighth, nodding home a cushioned cross by Rasmus Kristensen.

Empoli's Alberto Grassi made it 3-0 to Roma with an own goal in the 35th minute, and Dybala scored his second of the night after the break, placing a low finish inside the bottom left corner.

Bryan Cristante, Romelu Lukaku and Gianluca Mancini completed the rout with a goal each in the final 11 minutes.

The victory lifted Roma out of the relegation zone to 12th on four points from four games. Empoli remain bottom of the table with no points or goals. REUTERS