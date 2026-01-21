Roma and Fiorentina fans given away ban after motorway clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 20 - AS Roma and Fiorentina supporters were banned from travelling to away matches until the end of this season by the Italian Interior Ministry on Tuesday, after violent clashes on a motorway at the weekend.

Groups of fans from both clubs clashed on the A1 motorway near Bologna on Sunday, with around 200 people, many armed with clubs, sticks and hammers, involved in the violence which took place in the emergency lane.

Fiorentina fans were on the way to their side's match at Bologna, while Roma supporters were travelling to Turin for the game with Torino.

In 2023, Roma and Napoli fans were given a two-month ban on going to away matches after they also clashed on the A1 motorway. REUTERS