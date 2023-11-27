Rodrygo double helps Real Madrid move top with 3-0 win at Cadiz

CADIZ - Real Madrid's Rodrygo struck twice and Jude Bellingham was also on target as the visitors enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz in LaLiga on Sunday to move provisionally top of the standings.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are now on 35 points, one clear of second-placed Girona who host Athletic Bilbao on Monday.

Atletico Madrid are third, having also played a game less than Real, level on 31 points with Barcelona, who slipped to fourth after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Real went ahead after 14 minutes when Rodrygo cut into the area and fired a superb shot into the top right corner.

The Brazilian got his second in the 64th with another fine shot after finding space in the box before Bellingham sealed the win 10 minutes later with his 11th league goal this season.

Real next host Italian champions Napoli in their Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants already assured of a spot in the knockout stages. REUTERS