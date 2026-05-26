Rodriguez, Diaz headline Colombia World Cup squad

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Apr 25, 2026; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota United FC midfielder James Rodriguez (10) looks on during the first half against Los Angeles Football Club at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

May 25 - Captain James Rodriguez and Bayern Munich winger Luis Diaz headline Colombia's World Cup squad named by coach Nestor Lorenzo on Monday for next month's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Colombia are returning to the World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022 and will be making their seventh appearance at the finals. Rodriguez, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, will lead an experienced squad that also includes Crystal Palace duo Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma.

Lorenzo's side secured qualification after a strong South American campaign and will look to improve on their best World Cup finish of reaching the quarter-finals in 2014.

Colombia will hold a training camp in Bogota before friendlies against Costa Rica on June 1 and Jordan on June 7, ahead of their Group K opener against Uzbekistan on June 17.

They will also face DR Congo and Portugal in the group stage.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas (Atlas), Alvaro Montero (Velez Sarsfield), David Ospina (Atletico Nacional).

Defenders: Davinson Sanchez (Galatasaray), Jhon Lucumi (Bologna), Yerry Mina (Cagliari), Willer Ditta (Cruz Azul), Daniel Munoz (Crystal Palace), Santiago Arias (Independiente), Johan Mojica (Mallorca), Deiver Machado (Nantes).

Midfielders: Richard Rios (Benfica), Jefferson Lerma (Crystal Palace), Kevin Castano (River Plate), Juan Camilo Portilla (Athletico Paranaense), Gustavo Puerta (Racing de Santander), Jhon Arias (Palmeiras), Jorge Carrascal (Flamengo), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), James Rodriguez (Minnesota United), Jaminton Campaz (Rosario Central).

Forwards: Juan Camilo Hernandez (Real Betis), Luis Diaz (Bayern Munich), Luis Suarez (Sporting CP), Carlos Andres Gomez (Vasco da Gama), Jhon Cordoba (FC Krasnodar). REUTERS