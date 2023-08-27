Rodri strikes late as Manchester City extend perfect start

LONDON – Manchester City extended their perfect start to the English Premier League season on Sunday, as Rodri sealed a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United after Erling Haaland scored once but also missed a penalty.

Haaland drove a first-half spot kick against the post before his header put City in front after the break at Bramall Lane.

The English and European champions were in danger of squandering the points when Jayden Bogle equalised against the run of play with just five minutes left.

However, Rodri saved City with a blistering strike three minutes later as Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the table after a third successive victory – the only team left with a perfect record.

“It’s one of these games where you have to be patient, football is like this... Great credit to them, they defended so good today,” said the match winner.

“I think the mentality of the team is strong, we didn’t drop (even after conceding), we kept going and, in the end, I scored so we are very happy. This is football, we know the level of this league and you cannot make mistakes, so it is a great win.”

The victory also meant that City have won their opening three matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2016-17 – in Guardiola’s first campaign as manager – when they won their opening six league games.

City’s latest success was achieved without their boss, who was watching on television while he recuperates from a back surgery in Barcelona.

The Spaniard was in constant contact with his assistant Juanma Lillo, who took the reins at Bramall Lane and will also be in charge for the champions’ home clash with Fulham this Saturday.

Guardiola’s rehabilitation will have been aided by the knowledge that City can thrive in his absence.

Although he achieved it from afar, it was a landmark victory for the 52-year-old, who now has 200 league wins with City in just 269 games, beating the previous record of 326 matches set by Jose Mourinho in 2020.