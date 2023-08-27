Rodri strikes late as Manchester City extend perfect start

LONDON – Manchester City extended their perfect start to the English Premier League season on Sunday, as Rodri sealed a dramatic 2-1 win at Sheffield United after Erling Haaland scored once but also missed a penalty.
Haaland drove a first-half spot kick against the post before his header put City in front after the break at Bramall Lane.
The English and European champions were in danger of squandering the points when Jayden Bogle equalised against the run of play with just five minutes left.
However, Rodri saved City with a blistering strike three minutes later as Pep Guardiola’s side moved to the top of the table after a third successive victory – the only team left with a perfect record.
“It’s one of these games where you have to be patient, football is like this... Great credit to them, they defended so good today,” said the match winner.
“I think the mentality of the team is strong, we didn’t drop (even after conceding), we kept going and, in the end, I scored so we are very happy. This is football, we know the level of this league and you cannot make mistakes, so it is a great win.”
The victory also meant that City have won their opening three matches of a Premier League season for the first time since 2016-17 – in Guardiola’s first campaign as manager – when they won their opening six league games.
City’s latest success was achieved without their boss, who was watching on television while he recuperates from a back surgery in Barcelona.
The Spaniard was in constant contact with his assistant Juanma Lillo, who took the reins at Bramall Lane and will also be in charge for the champions’ home clash with Fulham this Saturday.
Guardiola’s rehabilitation will have been aided by the knowledge that City can thrive in his absence.
Although he achieved it from afar, it was a landmark victory for the 52-year-old, who now has 200 league wins with City in just 269 games, beating the previous record of 326 matches set by Jose Mourinho in 2020.
City should have gone ahead in the 36th minute when Julian Alvarez’s cross was blocked by John Egan’s outstretched arm in the box. But Haaland hammered his spot kick against the post for his first penalty miss in the Premier League after scoring his previous seven.
When the Norwegian steered another good chance wide from Kyle Walker’s cross, it looked like a day to forget for the striker. He was denied again from Mateo Kovacic’s pass, his close-range chip clawed away by Wes Foderingham.
But the 23-year-old finally rewarded City’s territorial dominance in the 63rd minute, rising above Jack Robinson at the far post to head his third goal this season from Jack Grealish’s teasing cross.
City were cruising, but Blades substitute Bogle snatched a shock equaliser in the 85th minute. However, they responded superbly and regained the lead and the three points almost immediately when Rodri lashed the ball into the top corner from 12 metres.
Elsewhere, defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley.
Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, put the visitors in front in the eighth minute after turning in an Ollie Watkins cross and he doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby’s cutback to complete a slick move.
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.
As Burnley committed players forward in their hunt for an equaliser, Villa struck again in the 61st minute through Diaby to seal all three points at Turf Moor.
AFP, REUTERS