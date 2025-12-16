Straitstimes.com header logo

Rodgers named manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Europa League - Celtic v SK Sturm Graz - Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 23, 2025 Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reacts REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

Dec 16 - Former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been appointed head coach of Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah ‍in ​a move the club says ‍underlines their ambition to become one of Asia's leading teams.

The 52-year-old Northern ​Irishman ​arrives in the Middle East with a wealth of experience having managed Liverpool, Leicester City and Celtic, overseeing ‍more than 300 Premier League matches and earning a reputation ​for his possession-based, attacking ⁠style of football.

"This is a landmark moment for the club," Al-Qadsiah CEO James Bisgrove said in a statement on Tuesday. "Brendan's experience and ​track record reflect our ambition and long-term vision."

Rodgers guided Liverpool to a ‌Premier League runners-up finish in ​2014 with a club-record 101 goals and led Leicester to their first FA Cup triumph in 2021 before claiming 11 major trophies during two spells at Celtic. He left the Scottish champions in October having guided them to back-to-back ‍titles.

"His philosophy is an excellent fit with our strategy. ​He inherits a talented squad hungry for success," Al-Qadsiah Sporting Director ​Carlos Anton said.

Al-Qadsiah, who continue to invest ‌heavily in their sporting project, are fifth in the Saudi top-flight standings. REUTERS

