Rodgers counting on Vardy to come good

LONDON • With only one goal in 17 games in all competitions for Leicester, Jamie Vardy is enduring his worst drought in five years.

Having not found the net in his last nine games, there are whispers that at 34, age may finally be catching up with the evergreen English striker, last season's Golden Boot winner.

Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho has stepped up for the Foxes, scoring nine goals in his last 10 games. But, ahead of today's Premier League game at West Ham, Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers believes his star man needs only a bit of luck to spark a turnaround.

"What's most important for Jamie is you have to continue to work, make runs and sometimes you just need that bit of luck," he said. "He has created a number of opportunities for us. He is such a threat, his sharpness and speed, he is such an important player for us.

"He has just been very unfortunate, between 'keepers making saves and blocks on the line and some chances that maybe he would have put away."

Rodgers knows that if Vardy can rediscover his scoring touch, it would go a long way towards securing Champions League football for just the second time following their miraculous 2015-16 title triumph.

There will be no better place to snap that barren run than at the London Stadium, with West Ham as rivals for a top-four finish.

Rodgers is expecting a tough test against the Hammers, aiming to reach the Champions League for the first time.

The visitors are third on 56 points, only four points above the hosts, with eight games left.

"It's a very important game," Rodgers said. "They beat us well earlier in the season. We are very focused, we know their qualities and know they are very good on the counter-attack."

Elsewhere, Arsenal are set to rotate their squad at basement club Sheffield United today, with their season hinging on the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday at Slavia Prague, who have the advantage on away goals after last Thursday's 1-1 draw.

As they trail Leicester by 14 points, Mikel Arteta's men are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League via a league finish, so winning the Europa League appears to be their most realistic chance of getting into Europe next season.

Failure to do so would mean Arsenal will not only miss out on a top-four place for a fifth year but also not have European football for the first time since 1995-96.

That season under Bruce Rioch is one of the darkest periods in their history but, while the Gunners are staring at a similar fate, Arteta is refusing to lose hope.

Asked if Arsenal would benefit from a season out of Europe to rebuild, the Spaniard said he "would rather be in Europe".

REUTERS

WEST HAM V LEICESTER

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 9.05pm