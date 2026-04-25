Rochdale and York call for promotion reform ahead of final day showdown

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April 24 - York City and Rochdale on Friday issued a joint call for an overhaul of promotion rules ahead of a title-deciding clash on the final day of England's fifth-tier National League, with a place in League Two at stake.

York go into Saturday's away game on 107 points, two ahead of Rochdale. Only first place wins automatic promotion, while the teams finishing between second and seventh enter the playoffs, from which one side goes up.

Both sides missed out in the playoffs last year, where York finished runners-up in the regular season, only to see Oldham Athletic - who finished three places and 23 points behind them - win promotion.

"Both clubs sit on over 100 points. One of us will have to fight once more in the National League Play-Offs," a joint statement said.

"However, we both strongly believe that this shouldn't have to be the case.

"We call on the National League, Football Regulator, EFL and Premier League to come together immediately and resolve this issue, so that we do not have to highlight this injustice year after year."

The 3UP campaign was launched in February 2025, with the 72 clubs across the National League's three-division system calling for a third promotion place into the English Football League.

On November 15, all National League games kicked off three minutes late in a bid to bring the matter into the spotlight.

"The National League is no longer a non-league competition," Friday's statement said.

"It is effectively a League 3, with fully professional clubs operating at a level equal to or higher than many of those in League 2."

Wrexham, backed by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, gained promotion from the National League three years ago and are now aiming for a place in the Championship playoffs to earn a Premier League spot.

In Reynolds and McElhenney's first season at the club, Wrexham missed out on promotion in the playoffs, having finished second.

YORK COME CLOSE

York thought they had clinched promotion last weekend after their win over Yeovil Town, with Rochdale drawing at Braintree Town, and were ready to celebrate the end of a decade-long wait for EFL football.

York's players gathered to watch the final minutes of their rivals' game on the pitch after the final whistle in their own match, only to see Rochdale's Emmanuel Dieseruvwe score a 99th-minute winner.

York travel to Rochdale knowing a draw will suffice and have already beaten their opponents twice this season. They won the home league game 4-1 and won 2-1 away to Rochdale when the sides met in the FA Cup.

Rochdale, relegated three years ago after 102 years as a Football League club, will hope home advantage can drive them to victory, but the promotion rivals said that whatever happens on Saturday, they will both continue to fight for 3UP. REUTERS