Robertson to leave Liverpool at end of season

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Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 24, 2026 Liverpool's Andy Robertson looks dejected as he applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

April 9 - Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years at Anfield, the club and the player confirmed on Thursday.

The Scotland captain has made 373 appearances since joining from Hull City in 2017, scoring 13 goals and providing 69 assists during a trophy-laden spell on Merseyside.

Robertson won two Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups, along with the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Community Shield.

"It's never easy leaving a club like Liverpool, it's been a huge part of my and my family's life," Robertson said in a post on the club's official Instagram page.

"But I know football moves on, I know teams move on and I think now is the time for me to move on and go wherever my next move is and wherever my career takes me.

"I'll always look back on amazing memories at this football club, I’ve put my heart and soul into the club for nine years.

"This club will always mean the world to me, the fans will mean the world to me. It has been a hell of a journey."

Robertson’s announcement follows confirmation from last month that Mohamed Salah, one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players and the driving force behind their modern era of success, will leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Liverpool are currently fifth in the Premier League standings with 49 points from 31 games, and host Fulham on Saturday. REUTERS