Roberto de Zerbi knows getting ‘one point is tough’ as Tottenham Hotspur look to ensure EPL survival at Chelsea

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Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto de Zerbi will be hoping to ensure English Premier League survival for his side with a win against Chelsea on May 19.

– Roberto de Zerbi can lead Tottenham Hotspur to English Premier League survival with just a draw at Chelsea on May 19, but knows how difficult it will be to get one more point.

West Ham United’s 3-1 defeat by Newcastle United on May 17 left the Hammers two points adrift of Spurs, who have a game in hand and superior goal difference over Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

De Zerbi believes his side should have already avoided dropping out of the English top flight for the first time in nearly 50 years, but vowed to focus on what is in front of them.

“We didn’t deserve to lose the first game at Sunderland,” the Italian said of his Spurs managerial debut. “But we made eight points from the next four and we deserved to get more points.

“But we can’t remember how things were a month ago. To get one point is tough, because all teams fight on the pitch. I want to see the right spirit, character and courage on the pitch.”

His biggest call will be who starts in goal after revealing in his press conference on May 18 that first-choice goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is available for selection.

The Italian custodian has been sidelined since undergoing hernia surgery in March but is now fit, with de Zerbi having to decide whether to bring him back to the starting line-up or stick with Antonin Kinsky at Stamford Bridge.

“Vicario is available to play and I decide tomorrow,” the manager said. “It’s not difficult, the decision. Vicario is No. 1 but we have to consider the physical condition, the moment, many things. I have a big relationship with Antonin Kinsky and with Vicario as well and there will not be any problems.”

De Zerbi will make a late decision on James Maddison but Dominic Solanke remains out for Spurs, along with Xavi Simons, Cristian Romero, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Ben Davies.

Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane said his side do not need any incentives to bounce back from their 1-0 FA Cup final defeat by Manchester City on May 16 in a “massive” clash with their London rivals.

“Everyone knows the rivalry between Chelsea and Tottenham, but ultimately both teams have got a lot to play for,” he said. “So I don’t think we’re going to have to do anything extra special to motivate the lads. We need six points from our next two games. I think they need a point to almost guarantee safety. So both teams are fighting at different parts of the table.”

Chelsea remain without a domestic trophy since 2018 and are in severe danger of failing to qualify for Europe next season.

Winless in their last seven Premier League matches, McFarlane’s men are languishing in 10th place. The Blues head to Sunderland on the final day in what could be a straight shoot-out for Europe, but they would have to beat Tottenham first.

Even a win over their London rivals might not be enough to save Chelsea’s Europa League bid, depending on the results of the teams above them.

Asked what it would mean for Chelsea to fail to qualify for Europe, financially and in sporting terms, McFarlane said: “You’re asking an interim coach what the implications of the club are going to be. I’m not privy to that information.

“My job is to prepare the team for games and training, which I’ll be doing on Tuesday for Spurs, which is a massive game for this club.”

After numerous reports of dressing-room unrest this season, he insisted Chelsea’s determined display against City showed his players remain committed to the cause.

“It’s a really talented group. Lots of quality in that group,” he said. “The fight and heart has been questioned at times, but the last two performances, I don’t think you can question that.” AFP