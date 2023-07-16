Rising stars up the energy as US chase third straight World Cup title

LOS ANGELES – The United States believe that young talent combined with the savvy of veterans such as Megan Rapinoe will make a lethal combination as they seek an unprecedented third straight Women’s World Cup title.

Coach Vlatko Andonovski named 14 World Cup newcomers in his 23-player squad for the tournament in Australia and New Zealand, which kicks off on Thursday.

The holders and favourites still also have the likes of Rapinoe and Alex Morgan – both headed for a fourth World Cup – and Andonovski is doing nothing to dampen expectations.

“I’m excited about the energy and the enthusiasm that the young players bring, the intensity and the drive as well,” said the 46-year-old.

“I think that will be one of our advantages.”

Injuries to captain Becky Sauerbrunn, striker Mallory Swanson and the talented Catarina Macario have been a blow to the Americans, but the stage is set for their youngsters to shine.

They include the 22-year-old Sophia Smith, the National Women’s Soccer League Most Valuable Player with the Portland Thorns in 2022. She has scored 12 goals in 30 appearances for the USA.

Also among the newcomers are Trinity Rodman, the 2021 NWSL Rookie of the Year and daughter of former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman.

There is also the 18-year-old Angel City FC forward Alyssa Thompson, the second-youngest player ever named in a US World Cup squad.

The Americans, chasing a fifth World Cup crown overall, will also be able to count on Rose Lavelle, Lindsey Horan and Crystal Dunn, all veterans of the 2019 World Cup campaign that saw the Americans triumph.

Morgan said that improved conditions for women players around the world have helped other countries close the gap on the top-ranked US.

So much so that despite their number one Fifa ranking the US players were careful throughout their send-off media day to refer to themselves as only “one of the best” teams in the world.