Rio Ferdinand warns goalkeeping mistakes won’t end with David de Gea’s departure

LONDON – Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand warned “there will be mistakes” from the club’s likely new goalkeeper Andre Onana, after the Red Devils’ long-time custodian David de Gea announced his departure following 12 seasons at the club on Saturday.

The Spaniard, who joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 when Alex Ferguson was manager, was the squad’s longest-serving player, having made nearly 550 appearances.

De Gea’s contract had expired on June 30, but at the time the club said they were still in discussions with the 32-year-old shot-stopper over an extension.

British media had reported that his departure comes after United changed the terms of the initial contract extension they offered him.

The Spaniard last season overtook Peter Schmeichel to record the most clean sheets in the club’s history and was crowned players’ and fans’ Player of the Year four times.

But a string of high-profile errors towards the end of the campaign drew criticism and the 32-year-old struggled to adapt to manager Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of playing out from the back.

United have been linked with a move for Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana.

Former England defender Ferdinand said of the Cameroonian custodian on his YouTube channel: “He’ll give United more confidence and more ability to play out from the back and I think he suits Erik ten Hag’s team.

“He’s a real modern-day goalkeeper. You see teams pressing him and he doesn’t even panic.

“He gets the ball in, brings on the press, says ‘come on, come to me’ and when that player comes to him, he knows there’s a player free somewhere else and he normally finds him.

“I think there will be mistakes and playing that risky way you do have mistakes and that happens, but it’s about staying true to your beliefs, finding the right balance and remaining calm throughout those periods.”

Onana will have big gloves to fill.