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Right time for me to step away, says Howe after Newcastle exit

July 31 - Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said it was the right time to leave his position after the Premier League club announced on Friday that he had stepped down, bringing an end to his five-year tenure as manager.

The 48-year-old oversaw one of the most successful periods in Newcastle's recent history, guiding the club to their first major domestic trophy in 70 years with League Cup success in 2025. He also secured Champions League qualification in 2023 and 2025.

"After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United," Howe, whose previous managerial posts included Burnley and Bournemouth, said in a statement.

"After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break.

"Although it's been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it's the right one. I have always put the best interests of Newcastle before my own in every single decision I have made whilst I've been here and this one is no different.

"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have been the manager of Newcastle United."

Howe's departure comes on the back of a disappointing campaign in which Newcastle finished 12th in the Premier League after losing 17 of their 38 matches. His final game in charge was Wednesday's 4-1 pre-season defeat by Bristol City.

Coaches Jason Tindall, Graeme Jones, Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, along with head of performance Dan Hodges, will also leave.

"The club has accepted Eddie's decision and would like to thank him for his extraordinary contribution," Newcastle said.

German coach Matthias Jaissle, currently in charge of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, is expected to succeed Howe.

Al-Ahli and Newcastle are both owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

The managerial change comes amid a period of significant upheaval in Newcastle's squad.

The club sold Sweden striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool last year and have since sanctioned the departures of Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and England winger Anthony Gordon to Barcelona.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes could also leave St James' Park. REUTERS