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Riemer eyes 'extraordinary' World Cup berth as Denmark face Czech set-piece test

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Soccer Football - International Friendly - Denmark v Northern Ireland - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 7, 2025 Denmark coach Brian Riemer celebrates after the match Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS/ File Photo

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Denmark v Northern Ireland - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 7, 2025 Denmark coach Brian Riemer celebrates after the match Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS/ File Photo

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March 30 - Denmark coach Brian Riemer described Tuesday's high-stakes clash against the Czech Republic as the most significant fixture of his managerial career, with a victory booking a ticket to the upcoming World Cup.

The match in Prague will determine if Denmark clinch a third consecutive World Cup appearance. The Danes enter the final in high spirits after a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in Thursday's playoff semi-final.

"Reaching a World Cup finals is something special and unique. It is an extraordinary experience that a manager might only encounter once in their career," Riemer told reporters on Monday.

However, Riemer was wary of the Czech threat from set-pieces with their attack led by striker Patrik Schick.

"We have prepared for it and analysed them. We have great faith in our players, and set-pieces are also part of their daily routine at their clubs. However, we are aware that set-pieces are a major strength for the Czech Republic," he said.

Striker Rasmus Hojlund was confident of his teammates rising to the occasion.

"It is probably one of the biggest games I have played in my career so far," he told reporters.

"I am not exactly ancient yet, but I have still played a fair number of matches at a high level. There have been nerves, but it is about turning that into something positive." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.