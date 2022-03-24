Ricketts family 'reject hate' after fans' racism concerns

LONDON • Chelsea and Manchester United are seeking a new owner and manager respectively, with the shortlisting of options currently under way.

The Raine Group is handling the sale of the Blues, with the New York-based merchant bank sifting through multiple offers and a winner will reportedly be picked "in the second week of April", according to the Daily Mail.

The Athletic has said there have been as many as 20 bids, including consortiums led by Eldridge Industries chief executive Todd Boehly, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, the Ricketts family, Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris and British property developer Nick Candy.

However, the offer made by the Ricketts family, who own the Chicago Cubs Major League Baseball team, has drawn the ire of Chelsea fans.

There was a backlash on Tuesday over previous racist remarks made by American businessman and patriarch Joe Ricketts, who is also the founder of brokerage firm TD Ameritrade, in 2019.

The 80-year-old then described Muslims as his "enemy" and referenced their "deep antagonism and bias against non-Muslims".

There are several Muslim players in the Chelsea squad, notably midfielder N'Golo Kante and defender Antonio Rudiger.

A #notoRicketts campaign has since emerged on social media, with Chelsea's first black player, Paul Canoville, demanding the Raine Group turn down the offer from Ricketts' consortium.

But in a statement issued yesterday, the Ricketts family insisted "diversity is central to our values".

"Our family rejects any form of hate in the strongest possible terms," they added. "Racism and Islamophobia have no place whatsoever in our society.

"We have developed deep and abiding partnerships with the Muslim community in Chicago, as well as with all communities of colour.

"If we prevail in our bid for Chelsea, we commit to the club and to the fans that we will actively promote these values."

Sources close to the deal have also said Joe has nothing to do with the Chelsea offer, as his son Tom, 58, is fronting it.

A delegation representing the Ricketts family will fly to London this week to meet representatives from fan groups, the Chelsea Pitch Owners and the Chelsea Supporters' Trust, to allay concerns.

United are also whittling down the contenders to be appointed the club's next full-time manager, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick set to move into a consultancy role.

Widespread media reports yesterday said the Red Devils held "positive" talks with Ajax Amsterdam coach Erik ten Hag about the vacant manager's job.

However, it is understood to be too early to talk about favourites as others in the frame include Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique.

United also still hold an interest in Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel but the German has vowed to stay at Stamford Bridge at least until the end of the season.

A decision on a permanent successor to the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be made in the summer.

Separately, former United star Wayne Rooney and fellow great Patrick Vieira were yesterday inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, becoming the ninth and 10th players on the list.

Derby County manager Rooney said it was "a huge honour for me", while Crystal Palace counterpart Vieira added that the recognition of his Arsenal career "makes me proud and makes me realise how good I was".

