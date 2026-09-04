Richarlison omitted from Tottenham’s Premier League squad

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In an outburst on Instagram on Aug 31, Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison said he would “never again” let anyone decide his future for him.

LONDON - Richarlison may have played his last match for Tottenham after he was left out of the club’s 25-man Premier League squad list on Sept 3.

Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi, speaking following a 2-0 home defeat by Newcastle on Aug 29, insisted Richarlison had “said too many times he wants to leave” and could bid farewell to the London club before the summer transfer window closed.

The Brazil forward released an incendiary social media post on Aug 31 where he claimed “never again will anyone decide my future for me”.

But talks over a potential return to Premier League rivals Everton, where he played from 2018 to 2022, stalled before the Sept 1 11pm deadline in England (6am on Sept 2 in Singapore).

Other transfer windows around the world remain open, however, and Trabzonspor have been linked with Richarlison ahead of the Sept 4 deadline in Turkey.

Richarlison, who currently remains a Spurs player, made his feelings clear on Aug 31, with a remarkable outburst on Instagram.

“After everything I’ve been through in the last few years, I’ve decided that never again will anyone decide my future for me,” he said.

“I went through a lot of bad things, and almost all of them happened because decisions were made by other people. Pressure, threats, retaliation – none of that scares me. I’ve been through far worse, believe me.

“I’ve always made it clear, every time I had the chance, that leaving for another club would only happen if it was also good for the club. If it wasn’t, I would never accept it. Just like I didn’t accept it when everything was going badly and they needed me.

“I stayed and gave everything. So, I hope they treat my situation with the same respect I’ve always shown Spurs and everyone who worked with me during this period. Just don’t try to decide for me.”

The 29-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Tottenham since his move to north London four years ago.

Richarlison, who has been candid in the past about his mental health struggles, scored 12 goals during the 2025/26 campaign as Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League. AFP