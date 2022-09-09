Richarlison in tears after dream European debut

LONDON - When Richarlison completed his £60 million (S$97.2 million) move from Everton to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, he said: "I always said my dream was to play in the Champions League and now this dream will come true.

"Maybe I will cry because it will be a special moment. When the time comes, I'll be quite emotional."

The Brazil forward embraced his family in the stands and broke down in tears at the full-time whistle after his double - his first two goals for Spurs - sank 10-man Marseille 2-0 on Wednesday.

After going five games without a goal, the 25-year-old got off the mark with a pair of clinical headers to break the French Ligue 1 side's resistance in north London.

Antonio Conte's team were well below their best for long periods, but the Group D opener swung their way when Chancel Mbemba was sent off for a foul on Son Heung-min early in the second half.

That was Richarlison's cue to seize the spotlight on his European debut - until Wednesday, he had yet to play in continental competition following stints at Watford and Everton.

On his post-match tears, he said: "My father was here, he has been with me all through my career, he helped me a lot to make my dreams come true. To have him here today was very emotional for me because he is part of all my success.

"After hearing the (Champions League) anthem, I started to smile there. It was my dream as a kid. Being there, listening to the anthem, playing the match, I got very emotional and I was rewarded with scoring these two goals."

Spurs boss Conte added: "I remember very well when Richarlison signed for us and he said, 'I can't wait to play in the Champions League and listen to the music'," the Italian said.

"When a player says these words, it means he has great desire and great will."

Spurs are expected to qualify from Group D and this was the ideal start, with Conte's men now unbeaten in their first seven games in all competitions this season.

Sporting Lisbon beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 in the other Group D tie, with Spurs youth product Marcus Edwards bagging a goal and an assist.

AFP