Richarlison earns struggling Tottenham a point at Liverpool

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Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 15, 2026 Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison reacts with Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..

LIVERPOOL, March 15 - Liverpool missed the chance to return to the Premier League's top four as Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison struck a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Dominik Szoboszlai's 18th-minute free kick had looked like securing the points for Liverpool but the hosts were unconvincing and could have no complaints as Tottenham ended a five-match losing streak in the league.

Former Everton striker Richarlison was a constant threat for the visitors and fired a low shot past Alisson in the 90th minute to secure a vital point in his side's relegation battle.

Liverpool, who were booed at the end, moved above Chelsea into fifth place with 49 points from 30 games while Tottenham's first point in six Premier League games left them 16th with 30, one point above the relegation zone.

"It's a huge disappointment," Szoboszlai said. "Again in the last minute, I don't know how many times it's happened this season, we have to wake up."

Tottenham are now 12 league games without a win, their worst run since 1935, but the visiting fans were celebrating at the end after a gutsy display that offered some hope that they can avoid a first relegation since 1977.

Interim manager Igor Tudor still has no victories in five games since taking over from Thomas Frank, but his side were unrecognisable from recent chaotic displays, albeit helped by a lacklustre Liverpool who conceded yet another late goal to drop more points in their quest for Champions League qualification.

'WE DESERVE A POINT'

"It was good. Proud of the guys. They stayed in the game, and we deserve a point," Tudor told Sky Sports.

"The team spirit was amazing. This was the main demand. The quality is there. Every point is crucial, we are just going game by game. We hope today is a turning point."

Despite their many issues, including missing suspended defender Micky van de Ven and captain Cristian Romero because of concussion, Tottenham started brightly as they looked for an unlikely first league win at Anfield since 2011.

But it looked like being a familiar tale of woe as Szoboszlai sent a curling free kick past the dive of Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario who should have done better.

Vicario did much better just before halftime, pushing Cody Gakpo's low shot against the post.

Tottenham should have gone in level at the interval with Richarlison heading a good chance wide and the Brazilian was Tottenham's biggest threat after the break as the visitors grew in confidence and Liverpool slumbered.

Mohamed Salah dragged an effort wide that could have sealed it for Liverpool but the hosts looked uneasy and when Randal Kolo Muani was allowed to dribble across the area he rolled a pass to Richarlison who made no mistake.

It was the 15th goal Liverpool have conceded later than the 75th minute in the Premier League this season, the joint most.

"Being up for so many minutes, yeah of course, two points dropped," Liverpool manager Arne Slot said. "As this season is going, it is not a complete surprise we are conceding in the last moments."

Both sides face big nights in the Champions League next week, with Tottenham trying to overturn a 5-2 deficit against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool a 1-0 deficit to Galatasaray.

Tottenham then face a huge home clash against 17th-placed Nottingham Forest next Sunday. REUTERS