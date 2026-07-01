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Rice returns as England make three changes for DR Congo clash

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - England v DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2026 England's Declan Rice walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

ATLANTA, July 1 - England made three changes to their starting lineup for the World Cup last-32 game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, with Declan Rice back in the midfield.

• Rice returns with Morgan Rogers dropping to the bench

• England boss Thomas Tuchel selects Noni Madueke in place of Bukayo Saka

• Djed Spence starts at right back

• DR Congo make one change from side who beat Uzbekistan, Ngalayel Mukau replacing Cedric Bakambu

Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa. REUTERS