Straitstimes.com header logo

Rice returns as England make three changes for DR Congo clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - England v DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2026 England's Declan Rice walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - England v DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 1, 2026 England's Declan Rice walks on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

ATLANTA, July 1 - England made three changes to their starting lineup for the World Cup last-32 game against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, with Declan Rice back in the midfield.

• Rice returns with Morgan Rogers dropping to the bench

• England boss Thomas Tuchel selects Noni Madueke in place of Bukayo Saka

• Djed Spence starts at right back

• DR Congo make one change from side who beat Uzbekistan, Ngalayel Mukau replacing Cedric Bakambu

Lineups:

England: Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence; Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke.

DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku; Ngalayel Mukau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki; Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa. REUTERS

See more on

Thomas Tuchel

World Cup

Jordan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.