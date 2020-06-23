Rhythm deserts rusty Liverpool

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool cannot force rhythm out of thin air after a frustrating Merseyside derby delayed their Premier League coronation.

Despite having 70 per cent possession at Goodison Park on Sunday, the champions-elect managed just three shots on target - their second-fewest in the league this term and the same number as Everton - on their return to action after three months' absence.

Carlo Ancelotti's team became just the third side this season to take points off Liverpool, who have won 27 of their 30 games.

Klopp knows he cannot expect too much, too soon, after the coronavirus pandemic-enforced break.

"I liked the intensity level of the game from my boys, the high press, but I didn't like too much the rhythm - but we cannot force that," he said. "I saw four weeks (of) training sessions and I was happy. It was just a difficult game."

Liverpool lost players to injury during the match but Klopp hopes both James Milner and Joel Matip will not be sidelined for long.

Everton came the closest to breaking the deadlock and could have snatched a first Merseyside victory since 2010 late on had Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker not denied Dominic Calvert-Lewin's back-heel, before Tom Davies hit the post with the follow-up.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher felt the hosts were unlucky in the 0-0 draw.

"I thought Everton deserved to win. You can talk about Liverpool having the possession, but it's about what you create and the chances that you make," he told Sky Sports. "Everton allowed Liverpool to have possession because they know they can't take them on in that type of game."

Ancelotti's well-drilled Everton side executed their manager's game plan to perfection.

The Italian had proven with Napoli that he could frustrate Liverpool, winning two and drawing one from four competitive games.

He opted for a 4-4-2 formation that has served him well against the Reds. Liverpool's rare losses this campaign have also come against teams willing to employ two strikers, including their most recent defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

With Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison up front, Everton could sit deep, go direct and bypass Liverpool's press.

Ancelotti said after the Toffees kept their first clean sheet since a 1-0 win against Brighton at the start of January: "We didn't concede a lot of space to (Virgil) van Dijk to play from the back.

"We were focused on Fabinho and defensively, the back four were really good - strong in the tackle. I'm really pleased."

Liverpool were undoubtedly missing top scorer Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian was not deemed fit enough to start - or, as it transpired, even to make an appearance from the bench - allowing January signing and Japan striker Takumi Minamino to make his full Premier League debut.

REDS' TITLE SCENARIOS

•The draw with Everton means Liverpool need five more points to secure the title. •They can win the title at home to Crystal Palace tomorrow if Manchester City, 23 points behind, dropped points in a late game against Burnley yesterday. •If City beat Burnley and Liverpool defeat Palace, Pep Guardiola's men will need to defeat Chelsea on Thursday to extend the title race. Jurgen Klopp's men can then win the title with a point at the Etihad Stadium on July 2. UPCOMING FIXTURES Wednesday Liverpool v Palace Thursday Chelsea v Man City July 2 Man City v Liverpool

Klopp revealed that he will make changes for tomorrow's clash against Crystal Palace and could unleash Salah then. Defender Andy Robertson, who was left out of the squad against Everton due to a minor knock, would also be involved.

1

Liverpool have won just one of their last five games in all competitions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS