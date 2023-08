JEDDAH – Luis Castro is one of the most experienced football managers around, having coached on three continents. The 61-year-old Portuguese is used to speaking his mind. But on Monday, when a question about the hot climate in Saudi Arabia was posed following the 2-1 loss to Al- Ettifaq, the Al-Nassr manager shot a glance at the press officer to check if he could answer it.

He got the nod of approval, and Castro proceeded to describe the need to adapt to the searing heat.