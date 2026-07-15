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Referee Francois Letexier showing a yellow card to Egypt coach Hossam Hassan in their round of 16 match against Argentina on July 7.

There has been no shortage of complaining by coaches and players at the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has definitely taken note, but, just like four years ago after the games in Qatar, the governing body will wait until after the tournament has concluded before sanctioning those who have crossed the line.

According to The Athletic, FIFA declined to comment on any current or future disciplinary action taken against the most outspoken critics of officiating, but those are likely to occur in the coming weeks and months.

Critics include Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan in the wake of Argentina’s come- from-behind 3-2 victory in the round of 16 on July 7. His outrage was directed toward French referee Francois Letexier.

“We were the best in everything, but the result was ... there were factors influencing it, not external, but internal on the pitch, and external before the match,” Hossam said after the game.

“It is clear that the pressure put on the referee before the match by the Argentine side succeeded, because they objected to the referee, bringing up France, and the France national team. There seems to have been pressure on the Argentine side on the referee that has brought about this outcome.”

FIFA’s chief refereeing officer, Pierluigi Collina, responded on July 9 in regard to preferential treatment given to the defending champions.

“Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials,” Collina said. “When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right.”

One round later, Swiss defender Manuel Akanji lambasted Portuguese referee Joao Pinheiro after his squad’s 3-1 loss to Argentina. Switzerland had just tied the game at 1-1 in the 67th minute, but five minutes later, Pinheiro sent off Breel Embolo, reversing his foul called on the field after a VAR review.

Argentina scored twice in extra time to advance to the semifinals.

“When you have the referee against you, it becomes difficult,” Akanji said. “Every little thing was called against us. Every dive and every foul by the Argentinians went unpunished.

“I don’t usually say anything against the officials, but I’ve never experienced such a one-sided game as today.”

England coach Thomas Tuchel has also been critical of the officiating, particularly the red card for defender Jarell Quansah in the round of 16 win over Mexico.

In that case, the target was Australian referee Alireza Faghani.

“It’s not good enough,” Tuchel said. “He (the referee) can send any team out in any moment. It’s just not good enough. It’s just erratic, it’s just unreliable in matches.” REUTERS