Report: FIFA cuts operating budget by more than US$100M

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Young people play freestyle with footballs at Zocalo square in Mexico City on March 9, 2026. Mexico will host the opening match of the FIFA 2026 World Cup on June 11, 2026, at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

LOS ANGELES – FIFA has slashed more than US$100 million (S$128 million) from its operating budget for this summer’s World Cup in North America, The Athletic reported.

In its annual report in 2024, the world football governing body’s projected budget for the 2023-26 cycle included US$1.12 billion for operational expenses out of a total budget of US$3.756 billion.

The US$1.12 billion included US$280 million for technical services, US$159 million for event transport, US$145 million for safety and security, and US$79 million for guest management.

However, four different sources told The Athletic that FIFA’s staff at its US headquarters in Miami are feeling strains after learning that cuts to the operating budget – including areas of safety, logistics, security and accessibility – had “comfortably exceeded” US$100 million.

A FIFA spokesperson issued a statement to The Athletic for Tuesday’s story.

“FIFA is constantly reviewing budget efficiencies to ensure costs are controlled, so that as much revenue as possible can be invested in the development of football around the world. This should not surprise anyone, as budget reviews are routinely applied prior to all our tournaments and events,” read the statement.

The 48-team World Cup is taking place at 16 venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

The US Congress has allocated US$625 million from the federal government to help venues with security costs, however those funds have not yet been distributed due to a partial government shutdown that is impacting the Department of Homeland Security.

The FIFA statement also addressed concerns about safety and security.

“FIFA will never compromise on the operational success, nor on key aspects such as safety and security, of its biggest tournament, and to suggest otherwise is false and misleading,” it said.

“FIFA is investing considerable resources to ensure an outstanding experience. FIFA will be deploying a total workforce of approximately 5,000 individuals to ensure smooth operations.”

In related news, dozens of US lawmakers have called on FIFA to lower the cost of tickets for the World Cup, saying in a letter sent to the body this week that the use of dynamic pricing has turned the sporting event into an exclusionary enterprise at the expense of fans.

The letter, which was orchestrated by Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove and signed by another 68 Members of Congress, was addressed to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and said American fans and international visitors for the World Cup should have access to affordable tickets.

“The extreme high demand for World Cup tickets should not be a green light for price gouging at the expense of the people who make the World Cup the most-watched sporting event in the world,” the group said in the letter that was shared on Wednesday.

FIFA did not immediately respond when asked to comment on the letter.

FIFA is using dynamic pricing for the first time at this year’s World Cup, which is a system that allows for the cost of tickets to fluctuate based on a variety of factors including real-time demand, inventory and the popularity of an event. Tickets on FIFA’s official resale platform have skyrocketed. REUTERS