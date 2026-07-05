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Renard's short stint as Tunisia coach ends after World Cup group-stage exit

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group F - Tunisia v Netherlands - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 25, 2026 Tunisia coach Herve Renard reacts REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

July 4 - -

• Herve Renard announced on Saturday that he was leaving his role as Tunisia coach after the North African side were eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage.

• "My adventure ends here," the 57-year-old wrote on Instagram, thanking the Tunisian Football Federation for the opportunity to coach the team at the World Cup.

• Renard described representing Tunisia as "an honour" and said the experience would remain etched in his memory.

• Tunisia's mid-tournament coaching change failed to revive their World Cup campaign, with Renard unable to improve on predecessor Sabri Lamouchi's results.

• A 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands in their final group match confirmed Tunisia's exit without a single win.

• Tunisia arrived at the tournament with high expectations after completing their qualifying campaign without conceding a goal.

• Their World Cup campaign quickly unravelled, however, raising questions about the future direction of the national team.

• Tunisia conceded 12 goals in the group stage of the expanded 48-team tournament, setting a new unwanted World Cup record.

• The previous record was held by Costa Rica, who conceded 11 goals at the 2022 World Cup.

• A 5-1 defeat by Sweden in Tunisia's opening match exposed major defensive weaknesses and led to Lamouchi's dismissal after one game.

• Renard's appointment failed to halt the slide, with Tunisia suffering a 4-0 loss to Japan in their second match.

• Renard said the defeat by Japan left him feeling "ashamed". REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.