Renard leaves future open after Tunisia’s World Cup exit

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Herve Renard took charge of the North African team after their 5-1 demolition by Sweden in their opener.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri - Tunisia coach Herve Renard left his future open after his side’s 3-1 defeat by the Netherlands on June 25, saying the federation would review its options after a short-term deal that followed Sabri Lamouchi’s sacking.

Renard took charge of the North African team after their 5-1 demolition by Sweden in their opener but did little to change their fortunes, with further losses to Japan (4-0) and the Dutch.

“The federation called me for a very short mission... It wasn't enough, but thank you very much to the federation for calling me,” Renard said.

The 57-year-old French coach was uncertain about his future and urged patience from decision-makers after the early exit.

“Everyone will go back home and we’ll see what the future will be made of,” Renard said.

“The federation of Tunisia needs to sit down, analyse everything. It's important taking a bit of time, because sometimes to make a decision quickly is not the best,” he added.

Renard said he did not regret taking the job, and praised his players for coping under difficult circumstances. REUTERS