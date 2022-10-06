Relief for Klopp as Reds win after tweak

LONDON - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for riding out recent criticism of their dip in form to register a comfortable 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds have had a faltering start to the season, losing their opening game in Europe to Napoli, while they sit a lowly ninth in the English Premier League.

But they brushed aside their Scottish opponents at Anfield and could have scored more had it not been for Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor's heroics.

"I liked the game a lot. We got three points. That's the important thing," Klopp said after the win that left his side second in Group A on six points, three behind Napoli.

"I can't wait for the moment when I can read newspapers again. But the criticism is completely fine. We are not over the moon about our situation," he added of the reaction to his team's performance in a 3-3 home draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

"I saw tonight a team fully committed. It was exactly what we needed. A new formation (from 4-3-3 to 4-2-3-1), we had to change things. We had plenty of chances - 24 shots and 10 on target - imagine if we had taken more of them.

"Everyone expected a reaction. We really want to turn this into a positive and for that, we need consistency. We need top-class defending and we had that tonight."

Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been particularly under fire of late, criticised for leaving gaps in defence as he marauds forward. But he got it right on Tuesday, scoring a spectacular free kick - Mohamed Salah scored the other goal via a penalty - to set Liverpool on the path to victory while also helping to keep a clean sheet.

"He played a good game, defensively especially. And a wonderful goal, eh? I am happy that he had that," said Klopp, noting the tweak to the 4-2-3-1 formation was to give Alexander-Arnold more cover when he went forward.

He was also delighted with his front four of Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, adding that summer signing Nunez was bound to score soon in the Champions League after a string of saved shots against the Scottish side.

Klopp also said that he expects a very different game against Rangers in Scotland next week.

Rangers coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst led the Glasgow giants to just their second European final in 50 years last season in the Europa League, but they have struggled with the step up in the Champions League.

"You can see the gap is there," he said. "We are competing against one of the best teams in Europe."

REUTERS, AFP