Relief for Eddie Howe as Newcastle United beat Sunderland in FA Cup

LONDON – Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe was a relieved man as his team defeated Championship side Sunderland 3-0 in the FA Cup third round on Jan 6.

The Magpies headed into the Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light having lost seven of their past eight games and their most recent four in all competitions.

The dire run has led to speculation that Howe’s future as head coach at the Saudi Arabia-owned club could be uncertain after just two years in the post.

But this latest convincing victory would have eased some pressure on Howe, at least for now. “It feels great (to win), I never worried about the draw, it was a great draw – as long as we won it,” he said.

While the north-east rivalry might lack the glamour of the Manchester and north London derbies, there is no questioning the animosity between clubs just 23km apart.

Howe said: “We were brave with the ball and very composed. We didn’t let the crowd take over and we handled everything really well in the first half.

“We are still a bit off our best but it was a step in the right direction, hopefully the momentum can continue. We had to do the little bits right today and that’s what happened. It keeps us in an important competition.”

The FA Cup could be Newcastle’s only chance of silverware this season. The Magpies, who finished fourth in the English Premier League last campaign, are struggling in ninth spot.