Relegated Leicester hire Man City's Enzo Maresca as new boss

LONDON - Leicester hired Manchester City assistant coach Enzo Maresca as their new manager on Friday as the relegated Foxes look to bounce back to the Premier League.

Maresca moves to the King Power Stadium after working as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff with treble winners City.

The 43-year-old Italian has signed a contract that runs until 2026 and replaces interim manager Dean Smith.

Smith failed to prevent Leicester being relegated to the Championship after being appointed for the final eight games of the season following Brendan Rodgers’ exit.

“I’m very excited because of the club and because we have a big season ahead of us,” Maresca said.

“At the beginning, the target is to play in the best way we can. From there, we can build, day by day, our idea and our philosophy, and the most important thing is to try to win games.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “Enzo brings a combination of personality, method and ambition that meets extremely well with the footballing direction we are looking to take.

“His philosophy has been built over a rich and varied career, including an outstanding education as a coach, and fits with the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City’s history.”

Former Juventus, West Bromwich Albion and Sevilla midfielder Maresca, who had a stint as an assistant coach at West Ham under Manuel Pellegrini, returned to City last year for a second spell with the club.

He had previously been in charge of City’s elite development squad for the 2020-21 season before departing for a short spell as Parma boss.

Leicester are facing a first season in the Championship since 2013-14 following a painful relegation that came seven years after their remarkable Premier League-winning campaign and two years after lifting the FA Cup. AFP