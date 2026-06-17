‘Rejuvenated’ Modric determined to enjoy World Cup swansong

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Croatia's Luka Modric, 40, is competing in his fifth World Cup campaign.

ARLINGTON, Texas – Midfield great Luka Modric said on June 16 he was determined to enjoy every second of his last World Cup and had been “rejuvenated” by being with Croatia for a fifth time on football’s biggest stage.

Croatia face England on June 17 in Texas in one of the most attractive fixtures of the group stage in North America.

The 40-year-old Modric will lead out Croatia, who beat England in the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, and will pull the strings once more in midfield.

Along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, this will be the last dance for one of the most acclaimed players in the world over the past 20 years.

Modric, now with AC Milan after more than a decade at the heart of Real Madrid’s midfield, is set to win his 200th cap for his country in North America.

“Every game, every tournament is special at 40 with the national team,” Modric said on the eve of the England clash.

“My aim in this tournament is to enjoy it, to do my best, but enjoy it,” he added.

“I want to enjoy each match, every training with these guys.”

Croatia strolled through qualifying but come into the World Cup with little fanfare – much like at other recent major tournaments.

But England will underestimate them at their peril, even if the Croatia squad is one of the older ones at the tournament.

Another veteran of past campaigns, 37-year-old winger Ivan Perisic, is also in the squad alongside Manchester City pair Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic.

There is excitement about defender Luka Vuskovic, 19, who is expected to start against England, and Modric said: “There are a lot of young players, so I feel rejuvenated with them.”

Long-serving coach Zlatko Dalic is looking forward to facing England once more, and seeing how his men stand up to an attack led by the prolific skipper Harry Kane.

“The opponent is high quality,” he said.

“We know their quality, we analysed them, and they know us too... they’re very dangerous.

“They have the best strikers in the world. They have Kane – Kane can do a lot, a hell of a lot.”

Dalic also added that he was also wary of the threat posed by Thomas Tuchel’s side from set pieces.

“We are quite prepared for that,” he said.

Also in Group L are Ghana and Panama. AFP