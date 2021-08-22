Reds win 'a proper fight'

LONDON • An unhappy Jurgen Klopp hit out at Burnley's physical approach yesterday, as Liverpool celebrated the return of a full house to Anfield by extending their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season after goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane clinched a 2-0 victory.

Jota's header opened the scoring against the run of play and Mane finally made the Reds' dominance after the break count 21 minutes from time to give Klopp's men six points from two games.

With a first capacity crowd since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, an emotional pre-match tribute was paid to former players who died over the past 17 months as well as Andrew Devine, the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, who died last month.

On the physical nature of the game, in particular the rough challenges from strikers Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, Klopp said that his team needed to be "ready for a proper fight" but he also wants more protection for players.

Referee Mike Dean awarded 12 free kicks to Liverpool but did not hand a single yellow card to Burnley, despite some of their challenges being worthy of one.

"You saw these challenges with Barnes and Wood and Virgil (van Dijk) and Joel (Matip). I'm not 100 per cent sure if (officials) are going in the right direction with these decisions," said Klopp.

"I don't think it's right, but I cannot decide these things. The message now is let the game flow, but nobody exactly knows what that means. I like decisions that favour the offensive team, that's fine.

"But we have to stick to protecting the players. We cannot say, 'That's a challenge, I love watching that.' Then watch wrestling if you like this kind of thing."

Jota, who also opened the scoring in last week's 3-0 win at Norwich, settled Liverpool's nerves once again in the 18th minute with his first Anfield goal since November.

Mohamed Salah then thought he had his 99th Premier League goal, only for the VAR (video assistant referee) to rule it out for offside.

Burnley ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten run at Anfield in the league on their last visit in January, which gave way to a club-record six straight home defeats for the Reds but there was no repeat of that yesterday.​

5 Sadio Mane has become the fifth Liverpool player to score 50+ Premier League goals at Anfield alongside Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Michael Owen and Mo Salah.

Sean Dyche's men lost their opening game of the season 2-1 at home to Brighton, compounding fears for their future in the top flight after a summer of little investment from the club's new American owners.

Barnes thought he had levelled early in the second half, only to be denied by the offside flag, with Liverpool capitalising on their reprieve in the 69th minute as Mane drilled home their second.

The hosts pressed for a third, urged on by a buoyant crowd, but they settled for two, and a second clean sheet of the campaign.

This comfortable victory means Klopp's side are unbeaten in 12 matches in the league - the longest current run in the division.

With van Dijk back in defence after missing nearly the whole of last season with a knee injury, the Reds look a formidable unit once again.

"It was a tough day to come here against the crowd, the energy of that and against a top side as well," Dyche admitted on BT Sport.

Manchester City clinched their first win of this season after thumping Norwich 5-0 at home, thanks to a Tim Krul own goal, Jack Grealish's first goal for his new club, and goals from Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez.

Pep Guardiola's men lost their season opener 1-0 at Tottenham last weekend and the three points are much needed as they get back on track in their quest to win their fourth league title in five seasons.

