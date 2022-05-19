Reds' squad depth like Ferraris in garage: Klopp

LONDON • If Liverpool beat Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, the Reds will claim their second Premier League title in three years.

Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Southampton 2-1 away on Tuesday to take the title race to the final weekend of the season and keep their quadruple hopes alive.

Given their exertions in last Saturday's FA Cup final, which went to extra time before they prevailed on penalties against Chelsea, the turnaround meant Klopp had to ring the changes at St Mary's.

It was a gamble making nine changes and one that could have cost the visitors.

But his fringe players stepped up - Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip both scored - leaving the Liverpool boss deeply impressed with his squad strength.

"After making nine changes, if it didn't work out it was my responsibility; now it worked out it's the boys' responsibility. I thought they did exceptionally well," he said.

"That Takumi doesn't play more often, that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is in outstanding shape and is not part of the squad very often, Harvey (Elliott) didn't play for a long time, Curtis (Jones) didn't play for a long time and all these boys deliver, it's unbelievable.

"I'm so happy about the performance it was a bit touching. It's like having Ferraris in the garage... whatever happens this year happens because of this group.

"It is exceptional and tonight they showed it again."

Liverpool still require Villa, managed by Reds great Steven Gerrard, to do them a favour at the Etihad, and that will be a tall order this weekend.

But, as unlikely as that prospect is, as long as the title is not mathematically sewn up, there is still hope.

"It is possible, not likely but possible. That is enough," said Klopp, who won the Premier League in 2020, while City aim to claim their fourth title in five years.

"Of course, it is unlikely because City play at home against Aston Villa, who (also) play on Thursday. It will be tough (for Villa) against Burnley, they fight for survival.

"But it is football. I think the time when City became champions (in 2019) it was because of 11 millimetres," he added, referring to John Stones' clearance off the line for City against Liverpool that season.

Regardless of what happens, Klopp is expecting a raucous atmosphere at Anfield on the final day against Wolves.

"If someone wants us to be champion, then we have to win first and Aston Villa need to get a point at City," he said.

"We all know. We never gave up. We'll give it a try. It's our home game, last home game of season. The atmosphere will be outstanding. We'll try to use it. We have to do our job.

"Football is a tricky game sometimes. Aston Villa play on Thursday and then Sunday. We'll see but you have to focus on yourselves."

REUTERS