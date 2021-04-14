Reds need to 'start believing again'

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his team have nothing to lose as they seek to overturn a 3-1 deficit against Real Madrid today, but admitted that it would be "very difficult".

The Reds are trailing ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, second-leg clash at Anfield and he has urged his men to start believing in themselves to stage another big comeback.

"When you are 3-1 down, it looks like we are already out, it means we have not a lot to lose. We will give it a try, that's the job we have to do. That's how we will go for it," the German said yesterday. "The (first-leg) result was the result of the performances of the night. But it's only the first half. We have to bring ourselves in a mood that we start believing again. If we can see it's possible then we have a chance, but it will be very difficult."

If the Reds are to reach the semi-finals for the third time in four years, they will need Klopp to conjure the motivation and tactical masterplan to once again eliminate one of football's giants.

Liverpool's deficit is not as steep as when Barcelona beat them 3-0 two years ago in the first leg of the semi-finals. Depleted by injuries, Klopp's men still rolled over Barca's stellar cast 4-0 at Anfield on their way to winning the trophy. But Klopp hinted after the loss last week that the task may be even greater now in front of the sterile atmosphere of an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Prior to January, they were unbeaten in 68 home Premier League games. That club-record run was followed by a less treasured one as Liverpool then lost six straight games at Anfield for the first time.

A late winner to beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday snapped that streak, but only served to reinforce the view that Liverpool are not the force of the past two seasons.

On top of empty stadiums, injuries have played a major role. Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will again be missing for the visit of Real, while Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota's first season at the club has been disrupted by lengthy lay-offs.

Yet, Klopp has to also take his share of the blame for some of his side's failings. The decision to drop Thiago in favour of Naby Keita, in just his second start since December, for the first leg last week backfired big time.

Keita was substituted for the Spain international after just 42 minutes with Liverpool 2-0 down.

Moving Fabinho into central defence to cover for the loss of three centre-backs to season-ending injuries for much of the campaign also served to destabilise two areas of the field rather than one.

The Liverpool boss said yesterday that defence will be key today.

"With the quality Madrid have, we have to defend on our absolute highest level and that's what we didn't do the other night," he said of the La Liga giants, who won all four of their previous four meetings. "(A) clean sheet will be very important... You can't ignore defending, you get punished for sure. I've no idea if any team in the world can deny Real from having any chances. What we have to do is pretty clear - playing like our best selves."

Thiago and Fabinho are expected to be paired together today to try and wrest control from Real's midfield, but Klopp also has a big decision to make up front.

His patience with the poor form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino has finally run out as each has been benched for one of the past two games. With Liverpool in need of goals, whoever Klopp puts his faith in alongside Jota and Mohamed Salah needs to be clinical.

Real captain Sergio Ramos, who was already out of the clash because of a calf injury, tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Fellow defender Raphael Varane was also infected by the virus last week and has yet to be given the green light to rejoin his teammates.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LIVERPOOL V REAL MADRID

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am