Reds must win all games: Klopp

LONDON • Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to keep up their unrelenting pace after the win against Leeds - their sixth successive Premier League win - cut the gap to leaders Manchester City to just three points.

Both sides will clash at the Etihad on April 9 in what is likely to be a title-deciding game but given their momentum, the Reds could even overtake Pep Guardiola's side (63 points) before then.

After thumping Leeds 6-0 at home on Wednesday, they have a superior goal difference of +4 over City and Klopp can sense blood.

"It is three points (the gap at the top) until the weekend and then City will probably win and then it will be six points. If we win all our games pretty much, there will be a chance for us," the German said.

"I think for people outside it is better to have a three-or six-point gap than to have a 20-or 30-point gap so it is more exciting but we have to win a lot of the games against all the difficult opponents and that will be a tricky task. We will give it a try."

Two penalties by Mohamed Salah and goals from Joel Matip, Sadio Mane (two) and Virgil van Dijk clinched all three points.

Klopp was visibly elated at the final whistle, producing his famous fist pump in front of the Kop on more occasions than he would normally.

"We just have to win our football games and to do that we must stay on the front foot," he said after his side warmed up for the League Cup final on Sunday against Chelsea in perfect fashion.

"We are just a good football team and by keeping to being that, we can be a successful football team. I got a little bit carried away.

"Obviously, it doesn't happen too often any more for me, but I am absolutely fine with it. I really love how the whole stadium responded tonight and how we really were in the game as a unit. So many things happen only because of the fans."

Liverpool last won the League Cup in 2012, when they defeated Cardiff in a penalty shoot-out.

While Klopp's men are on an upward trajectory and can claim their first trophy of the season on Sunday, Leeds are tumbling down the table fast.

The visitors have now conceded three or more goals in four consecutive league games for the first time since March 1960 - form which has seen them slide closer to the relegation zone and is a major concern for coach Marcelo Bielsa.

On his floundering side, in 15th and just three points above 18th-placed Burnley (20) who have played two games less, the Argentinian said: "The distances between the two teams, we were never able to reduce them.

"In the second half, we thought it would be difficult to play an even game but we wanted to prevent or avoid what ended up happening.

"We are fighting relegation. Of course it worries me, how is it not going to? I question myself after games like that."

REUTERS