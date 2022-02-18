Reds' job only half-done

MILAN • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists their Champions League tie against Inter Milan is far from over and their 2-0 victory in the first leg in Italy is a "dangerous" scoreline for the return encounter.

The Reds were not at their very best at the San Siro on Wednesday, but goals from forwards Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah from their only two shots on target put the Premier League side in a commanding position in the last-16 tie.

It is, however, not one they should feel too comfortable with ahead of next month's return leg.

"It is still dangerous," Klopp said. "It is only half-time (in the tie). We don't feel like we are halfway through and can cruise. We will have to be ready for them again.

"Inter are a good side. I don't say 'Job done, put your feet on the table' in the past so why should I think different about it now?

"They are a very physical team. They played real smart balls. They have this deep last line and in the beginning we did very well.

"I was not surprised - they are good. We know that. We have to be ready for the second half."

Inter had the better of the first-half chances, but Klopp's side were resilient as they comfortably held the hosts at bay before inflicting two damaging second-half blows on their opponents.

Having struggled to create many opportunities, the Liverpool boss rang the changes after the break, and one of those substitutes came up trumps - Firmino flicking home from a corner to break the deadlock in the 75th minute.

With their resistance broken, the errors started to creep in for Inter. Salah pounced when they failed to clear a long ball into the box to put the game to bed seven minutes from time.

Even with the away-goals rule no longer in force, the victory is a huge advantage for the 2019 Champions League winners ahead of the return leg on March 8 at Anfield.

Klopp was also happy to clarify that Firmino's goal from a corner was no fluke.

"Peter Krawietz (one of Liverpool's coaches) and our analysts are responsible for that (set-piece goal)," the German said.

"We didn't have a lot of time to train but we trained set pieces yesterday. You cannot do it without intensity, so it is all credit to Pete and his boys."

Inter were making an appearance in the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in a decade.

The loss was the Italian Serie A side's first home defeat by an English opponent in seven matches in European competition since March 2008, when they also lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the Champions League.

Their coach, Simone Inzaghi, felt things could have gone differently this time around.

"We don't have much hope now but we will go to Anfield to play the best possible match and we will see," he said. "We knew that they were going to press us, but we also did it well and I think we deserved a different result.

"I think it was a good match and we should be proud of the way we played against one of the best teams in the world. For 65-70 minutes we deserved to win."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS