Reds can cope with Africa Cup, says Klopp

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move into the transfer market to cover for his stars who are set to take part in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Reds are set to lose Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, Senegal attacker Sadio Mane and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita when the tournament gets under way in Cameroon from Jan 9 to Feb 6.

But Klopp, whose side hosted Newcastle United yesterday, has no plans to make stand-in signings when the transfer window opens on New Year's Day.

"We knew three would be qualified and be there and we knew that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament," he said.

"Can you be prepared for something like that, properly, perfectly? Like a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, a replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby?

"That's tricky in each situation but I am happy with the squad and we have options to play. We are confident we will find solutions.

"Whoever will play in the period when the three boys are not here, will have a plan, and gives us a chance to win a football game."

Europe's top clubs, however, are threatening not to release players for the tournament over fears surrounding its Covid-19 protocols.

The European Club Association (ECA), which represents leading clubs across the continent, made its concerns known to Fifa in a letter. "With regards to applicable protocols, as far as we are aware, CAF (the Confederation of African Football) has not yet made available a suitable medical and operational protocol for the Afcon tournament, in the absence of which clubs will not be able to release players for the tournament," the ECA said.

Many of Africa's leading players are based at clubs in Europe, including the Liverpool trio, Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City and Achraf Hakimi and Idrissa Gueye of Paris Saint-Germain.

The ECA also raised concerns about the danger of players being unavailable for even longer periods due to the potential for travel restrictions or mandatory quarantine being introduced, in particular in relation to the emerging threat posed by the Omicron variant.

According to Fifa's rules for the release of players for international duty during the pandemic, clubs can retain players if "there is a mandatory quarantine of at least five days on arrival" in the place "where a national team match is supposed to take place" or when the player returns to his club.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE