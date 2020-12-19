Reds boss admits defeat in 5-substitute rule bid

LONDON • Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was again left scratching his head after Premier League clubs voted once more against allowing five substitutes per side in games, despite the condensed schedule, but knows it is time to move on after a third rejection.

The German, who was crowned by Fifa as the Best Coach in men's football on Thursday, has been a vocal critic of the league's reluctance to introduce the measure, but admitted defeat in his attempt to get other clubs to adopt it.

"I don't want to create headlines, everyone knows my opinion," Klopp told a virtual press conference ahead of today's Premier League trip to Crystal Palace. "You have to ask other people about it.

"There are 10 clubs who voted against it and everyone knows who those clubs are. They voted against something that was not about the competition, not about advantages, only about player welfare and they voted against it.

"Pretty much only them voted against it in Europe, even the world, if I'm right. There must be a good reason for it."

Champions Liverpool sit top of the Premier League on 28 points despite having won just once away from home this season, a run that includes a lacklustre 1-1 draw at Fulham last Sunday.

Klopp claimed that he was not worried by his side's away form, even though he admitted the 12th-placed Eagles, who drew 1-1 with Tottenham in their last game at Selhurst Park, will be a tough test.

"It's not that much of a concern, or at least we didn't feel it," he said. "We were slightly unlucky as well in one or two games, I'd say. It's a fact we didn't win a lot away from home but we try to change that by doing the right things again.

"Put another shift in, playing the best possible football is the plan both away and home. I'm very impressed because of the talent of the (Palace) group.

"Results is one thing, but for me, it's much more important what kind of performance level they are capable of and that's impressive."

The Reds' injury crisis has not eased up, with eight first-team players missing, while the hosts cannot call on former Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho due to injury.

REUTERS