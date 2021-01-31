Reds alert for defender

LONDON • Jordan Henderson and Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams. Unless Joel Matip makes a dramatic recovery from his ankle injury, they are the only centre-back choices Liverpool have when they travel to West Ham today.

Against a Hammers side that is one of the form teams in the Premier League - they are fifth in the table, just one spot below the Reds, and on a six-game winning run in all competitions - that dearth of options is far from ideal.

As such, Jurgen Klopp has admitted his hand has been forced after spending the past month insisting he had no plans to dip into the January transfer market for defensive reinforcements.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term absentees, but the trigger was seeing Matip taken off during their midweek league win over Tottenham with "serious" ankle ligament damage.

According to Klopp, that injury may be not as bad as first feared. But with Fabinho already ruled out of the trip to West Ham - he was also absent at Spurs - the German is now desperate to bring in cover.

The problem is that the transfer window closes tomorrow, leaving little time to secure a deal.

On Matip and the likelihood of reinforcements, the Liverpool manager said ahead of today's game: "I was after the game, especially with the (injury), pretty emotional.

"Now there are still glimpses of hope that it's not serious. We don't have the final result because the scan didn't happen yet, so we know more hopefully.

"I am not sure there is an £80 million (S$145 million) centre-back available at the moment and a club thinks, 'We can get £80 million for him so we will sell him'.

"I don't think that's the case. Actually, pretty much I know. This calibre of player the teams would not sell them now.

"We need to find the right player and one which suits our financial situation, that's clear as well.

"Everyone thinks, 'Oh Liverpool is just fine with the situation and they don't try'. We try... The situation (with Matip) didn't make it easier but it is just we try to do the right things, if that's possible."

WEST HAM V LIVERPOOL Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, tomorrow, 12.30am

Liverpool reportedly do not plan on making a big-money signing and the club are instead targeting a stop-gap solution.

11 Centre-back partnerships Liverpool have had in the league this season. 0 Remaining fit senior centre-backs at Jurgen Klopp's disposal.

According to The Telegraph, they are keen on Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi - the Germany defender's contract expires this summer and he is out of favour at the Emirates, making only three top-flight appearances off the bench this term.

Meanwhile, ESPN has reported Liverpool are also monitoring the situation of United States international Aaron Long, who plies his trade for Major League Soccer side New York Bulls, while The Athletic has said inquiries have been made about Issa Diop, West Ham's fourth-choice centre-back.

Three possible targets

SHKODRAN MUSTAFI (ARSENAL) The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany is out of favour at the Emirates, having made only three top-flight appearances off the bench this season. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be happy to see him leave this month and it is believed that the Gunners would be willing to let him go for free as they want to get the 28-year-old off their wage bill. However, as he is set to be a free agent, Irish tabloid The Sunday World has reported Mustafi is said to want a bumper signing-on fee and a sizeable pay deal. ISSA DIOP (WEST HAM) According to The Athletic, inquiries have been made regarding his availability, with the French defender having slipped to fourth choice in the pecking order. Like Mustafi, the 24-year-old is frozen out at West Ham, making just three starts and four appearances overall in the top flight this season. But one sticking point is that West Ham are reportedly unwilling to sanction a loan for the remainder of the term unless it came with an obligation to buy for a fee in excess of £20 million (S$36.4 million). AARON LONG (NY RED BULLS) Multiple sources have informed ESPN that Liverpool are keen on the services of the United States international with an eye towards taking him on loan. The 28-year-old is said to be in demand with the Washington Post saying that Championship outfit Reading are in the hunt for his signature while there is also interest from French clubs. But unlike Diop and Mustafi, who have Premier League experience, Long has never played in Europe - his entire career has been spent in the US - and there are concerns whether he can make the step up.

But, even if a signing is made, it will not be in time for the Hammers game. So Klopp will have to field a 12th different starting centre-back pairing in their 21st league game at the London Stadium.

He is concerned that his short-handed backline may be exposed by David Moyes' men, highlighting Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio as their dangermen.

West Ham have won their last four top-flight games, including an impressive victory at Everton, and are pushing for a European spot.

"(They have) brought in the right players, I think everybody's really impressed about the goal threat of Soucek (top scorer with seven goals), that's incredible. Antonio is back. It's just settled now," Klopp said.

Hammers boss Moyes could also give Jesse Lingard his debut today, after snapping up the Manchester United forward on loan on Friday.

