Football: Redemption within Julen Lopetegui’s grasp

Two years on from the embarrassment of being sacked as Spain coach on the eve of the 2018 World Cup, Julen Lopetegui has rebuilt his reputation to take Sevilla back to a sixth Europa League final in 14 years.

A return to the final of Europe's second-tier club competition for the first time since 2016, on top of a first top-four finish in three Spanish La Liga seasons, is sweet vindication for him.

A nightmare few months in 2018 had threatened to derail a coaching career that was blossoming until his sacking just before the World Cup in Russia. Spain were on a 20-game unbeaten run, but the Spaniard's acceptance of the Real Madrid job while still employed by the national team was not taken to kindly by Spanish federation president Luis Rubiales, who fired him before their opening match against Portugal.

Lopetegui lasted just 14 games at Real and was sacked again in October 2018. He was out of the game until Sevilla offered a shot at redemption in June last year.

However, the 53-year-old has constructed a team that is hard to beat as evidenced by a club record run of 20 games without defeat either side of a three-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Only Real and Atletico Madrid have had better defensive records in La Liga this season.

For sporting director Monchi, Lopetegui has been a revelation.

"There are always doubts until you really know the coach," he told Spanish daily Marca. "Julen has pleasantly surprised me. Everyone told me that he was very professional and he's won me over.

"When I see someone like him, I fall in love, so I'm very happy to work with him."

Despite holding a perfect record in their past five Europa League finals, Lopetegui conceded Sevilla were facing opponents that are "made to play in the Champions League" in Inter Milan, the Italian Serie A runners-up.

"We know we have created our own strong support," he said. "The team had the possibility to grow, overcome obstacles, because of their hard work, solidarity and team spirit."

