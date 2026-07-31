Straitstimes.com header logo

Red Bull appoint Roger Schmidt as head of global soccer to replace Jurgen Klopp

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

  • Red Bull have appointed Roger Schmidt as head of global soccer, replacing Jurgen Klopp who became Germany's national coach.
  • Schmidt, 59, will oversee Red Bull's football clubs worldwide from October, including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls.
  • Klopp left the role after being named Germany manager on July 24, while Red Bull owns clubs in several countries and a stake in Paris FC.

AI generated

Then Benfica coach Roger Schmidt in August 2024. Red Bull have named him to succeed new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp as their head of global football.

Then Benfica coach Roger Schmidt in August 2024. Red Bull have named him to succeed new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp as their head of global football.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Red Bull have appointed Roger Schmidt as their head of global soccer, replacing new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp in the role.

The Austrian energy drink company said on July 31 that the 59-year-old German would take charge of their global portfolio from October.

Schmidt has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven and Benfica.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, also 59, was appointed Germany coach on July 24.

Red Bull owns clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. The company also has a stake in Ligue 1 French side Paris FC. REUTERS

More on this topic
Jurgen Klopp warns the media over family privacy as he takes Germany job
Jurgen Klopp tasked with leading Germany till 2030 World Cup
See more on

Red Bull

Jurgen Klopp

Germany

New York

Football matches

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.