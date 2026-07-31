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Red Bull appoint Roger Schmidt as head of global soccer to replace Jurgen Klopp

Then Benfica coach Roger Schmidt in August 2024. Red Bull have named him to succeed new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp as their head of global football. PHOTO: REUTERS

Red Bull have appointed Roger Schmidt as their head of global soccer, replacing new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp in the role.

The Austrian energy drink company said on July 31 that the 59-year-old German would take charge of their global portfolio from October.

Schmidt has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven and Benfica.

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, also 59, was appointed Germany coach on July 24.

Red Bull owns clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. The company also has a stake in Ligue 1 French side Paris FC. REUTERS