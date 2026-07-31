Red Bull appoint Roger Schmidt as head of global soccer to replace Jurgen Klopp
- Red Bull have appointed Roger Schmidt as head of global soccer, replacing Jurgen Klopp who became Germany's national coach.
- Schmidt, 59, will oversee Red Bull's football clubs worldwide from October, including RB Leipzig and New York Red Bulls.
- Klopp left the role after being named Germany manager on July 24, while Red Bull owns clubs in several countries and a stake in Paris FC.
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Red Bull have appointed Roger Schmidt as their head of global soccer, replacing new Germany manager Jurgen Klopp in the role.
The Austrian energy drink company said on July 31 that the 59-year-old German would take charge of their global portfolio from October.
Schmidt has previously coached Red Bull Salzburg, Bayer Leverkusen, Beijing Guoan, PSV Eindhoven and Benfica.
Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Klopp, also 59, was appointed Germany coach on July 24.
Red Bull owns clubs in Germany, the United States, Brazil and Austria including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls. The company also has a stake in Ligue 1 French side Paris FC. REUTERS