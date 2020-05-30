Red alert for key Reds games

LONDON • British Police want at least six Premier League matches and any potential Liverpool title-clincher to be played at neutral venues when the season resumes in a bid to avoid supporters gathering outside stadiums.

Premier League chiefs have set June 17 as the date for the top flight to restart following a three-month delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining 92 fixtures are set to be played behind closed doors and the aim is for the majority of those games to be played on a home and away basis at the usual stadiums.

However, police have concerns about the issue of hardcore fans potentially flouting social distancing rules by congregating wherever their team play.

With Liverpool two wins from clinching their first English top-flight title for 30 years and other relegation and European qualification issues yet to be decided, there are worries enforcement resources will be stretched if matches draw crowds outside grounds.

Police bosses have therefore spoken to the Premier League about games they consider especially tricky to monitor.

The matches they have requested to take place at as-yet-decided neutral grounds include Manchester City v Liverpool, Manchester City v Newcastle, Manchester United v Sheffield United, Newcastle v Liverpool and Everton v Liverpool.

Other games that reportedly could be moved include Tottenham v West Ham, Liverpool v Crystal Palace, West Ham v Chelsea, Liverpool v Aston Villa, Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Liverpool v Burnley, Tottenham v Arsenal, Liverpool v Chelsea and Crystal Palace v Tottenham.

"Our discussions with the Premier League throughout this process have been positive, with a shared focus on the priority of public health," said Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, who also leads football policing in the UK.

"We have reached a consensus that balances the needs of football, while also minimising the demand on policing.

"The majority of remaining matches will be played, at home and away as scheduled, with a small number of fixtures taking place at neutral venues, which, contrary to some reports, have yet to be agreed."

Liverpool could clinch the title as early as the first weekend of the restart if Manchester City lose to Arsenal on June 17 and they beat Everton that weekend.

As such, British police want "the game in which Liverpool could secure the league title" to be moved to a neutral location, denying Jurgen Klopp's men an Anfield crowning.

Should the Reds not land the title at the first attempt, it is expected their subsequent game and thereafter will also be shifted to another neutral venue.

Initially, the Premier League had proposed to hold the rest of the campaign at eight to 10 neutral venues over social distancing worries and to reduce the frequency of travelling.

But complaints from the bottom six clubs that it would impact on sporting integrity meant the preference was to stick to the usual home and away format.

Teams will hold further discussions on the revised plan at the next shareholders meeting next Thursday, with players already undergoing full-contact training.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who gave training a miss last week due to concerns over the Covid-19 disease, has also returned to individual training, following a U-turn by Watford captain Troy Deeney.

Should the season finish by the end of July as expected, then the FA Cup final will take place on Aug 1, the English Football Association confirmed yesterday.

