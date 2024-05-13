Record WSL goalscorer Miedema to leave Arsenal at end of season

The highest Women's Super League (WSL) goalscorer of all time Vivianne Miedema will leave Arsenal in the close season after a seven-year stay, the club said on Monday.

The Dutch international, who has 79 WSL goals to her name, joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017 and helped the club win the league in 2018-19 while setting the record for scoring the most goals (22) in a WSL campaign.

"Early on at Arsenal I knew it was a place for me to grow and challenge myself, as a player and a person," Miedema said in a video posted by Arsenal on social media.

Miedema earned two WSL golden boots while at Arsenal, and was the top goalscorer in the Women's Champions League during their 2019-20 campaign.

"Viv's goals and overall performances as an Arsenal player have been of the highest quality, and she has created so many wonderful memories for us over the years," Arsenal's sporting director Edu Gaspar said in a statement.

The 27-year-old forward struggled with injuries during her last two seasons at Arsenal, suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in December 2022 that required surgery.

"The last two seasons have been tough for me with injury and missing two cup finals, but this is a team sport and we've all got our own roles to play," Miedema said.

Miedema, who has scored 122 goals for Arsenal in all competitions, has made only eight WSL appearances this season.

"Viv leaves with our best wishes for the future after seven memorable years here," Arsenal's director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said. REUTERS