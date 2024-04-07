Record crowd sees United States advance to SheBelieves Cup final

ATLANTA – Lindsey Horan’s penalty in the 77th minute helped the United States women’s national team advance to the final of the SheBelieves Cup with a 2-1 comeback victory over Japan on April 6 in front of a record crowd in Atlanta.

The match at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium drew a crowd of 50,644, the largest ever for a US women’s team friendly and the biggest attendance for any of the team’s games on home soil since the 1999 World Cup final.

The US now face Olympic champions Canada in the final on April 9 in Columbus, Ohio, after they beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties. The match had ended in a 1-1 draw.

The decider will be the final match for interim coach Twila Kilgore before Chelsea manager Emma Hayes takes over and begins preparation for the Paris Olympics with two matches against South Korea in June.

“I just can’t speak any more highly of this group. They continue to deal with anything which is in front of them,” said Kilgore, who has a 10-1-2 record.

“Japan are a world-class team and to do what they did today, especially after almost starting the game a goal down essentially, it is a mark of who they are and what they are willing to do to get the job done.”

Kilgore left Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Korbin Albert out of the starting line-up after a row over social media posts from the player.

The 20-year-old Albert apologised after sharing content, including a religious video about transgender and LGBTQ issues, which was heavily criticised by former player Megan Rapinoe.

The retired former captain, known for her activism, suggested that the content was contributing to “hate” against the LGBTQ community.

Albert came on as part of a triple change in the 78th minute with the US already in the lead.

The huge crowd were quickly silenced when Japan scored on their first attack. Momoko Tanikawa fed Kiko Seike down the right and her low shot flew in off the inside of the post.

Striker Mallory Swanson, returning to the side after a year out with injury which cost her a place in the Women’s World Cup, went close with a shot that was cleared off the line by Japan defender Miyabi Moriya.

But the Americans, who had been on top, got on level terms when Sam Coffey won the ball in midfield, burst forward and then slipped a pass inside to Jaedyn Shaw who fired home with a low drive into the corner.

The goal was Shaw’s fifth in her last five games for the national team.

The Americans pushed hard for a winner in the second half with Swanson wasting a good opportunity, screwing a shot wide after good work from Sophia Smith to set her up.

It was Smith who won the penalty, dribbling into the box before she was brought down by Hina Sugita, before Horan buried the spot kick into the bottom corner. REUTERS, AFP