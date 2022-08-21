Record-breaker Kane saves Spurs

LONDON • Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said his players had to "suffer to win" during their 1-0 Premier League triumph over Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday, as star striker Harry Kane set a league record for the most goals scored with a single club.

Spurs were outplayed in the first half but were a different proposition after the interval, with Kane pouncing in the 64th minute for his 185th Premier League goal.

It took him above the retired Sergio Aguero's total of 184 during his time at Manchester City.

It was also his 250th goal in all competitions for Spurs, moving him 16 goals behind Jimmy Greaves as he bids to become the club's all-time top scorer.

"The performance at the end was good," Conte said on BT Sport.

"In the first half we struggled a bit against players with good quality but in the second half we had to suffer to win and not give them any chance to score.

"In the second half I can't remember any great chances for Wolverhampton or any great save from Hugo (Lloris) but we created many chances...

"If you see their starting XI today I think you have to be a bit scared because Wolverhampton with (Matheus) Nunes and (Ruben) Neves and (Joao) Moutinho has one of the best midfields in this league. It's a really good team."

Kane's landmark moment at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium came after the break when he headed in from close range.

The 29-year-old had scored his first goal of the season in last weekend's 2-2 stalemate at Chelsea when his headed goal in stoppage time drew him level with Aguero.

"It's been a fantastic nine or 10 years in the Premier League. Hopefully many more years to go. I always love scoring," said the England captain.