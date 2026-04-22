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Rebrov leaves role as Ukraine coach

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Ukraine v Italy - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - November 20, 2023 Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov reacts REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2024 Qualifier - Group C - Ukraine v Italy - BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany - November 20, 2023 Ukraine coach Serhiy Rebrov reacts REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

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April 22 - Serhiy Rebrov has stepped down as coach of the Ukraine national football team, the Ukrainian Association of Football announced on Wednesday.

The former Dynamo Kyiv and Tottenham Hotspur striker took charge in 2023 and led Ukraine to the European Championship in Germany the following year. However, the team missed out on this year's World Cup after a 3-1 loss to Sweden in the qualification playoff semi-finals.

Rebrov will remain involved with the UAF in a different capacity, the statement added.

"Today, we need to move forward and adopt new decisions that will become the foundation of the future national team," said UAF President Andriy Shevchenko.

The UAF said that a new coach would be announced later. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.