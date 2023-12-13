Real Sociedad hold Inter to goalless draw to secure historic top spot

MILAN - Real Sociedad held Inter Milan to a goalless draw on Tuesday to secure the top spot in Champions League Group D, with the visitors progressing to the knockout stages as leaders for the first time.

The LaLiga side arrived unbeaten at the San Siro stadium and sure of a place in the last 16. They finished on 12 points, the same as Inter, who took second place on goal difference.

Real dominated possession throughout an unexciting first half where they failed to record a single shot on goal. Inter, who had started with a counter-attacking game, squandered their single chance to open the scoring just before the break.

Simone Inzaghi's side looked more dangerous in the second half as Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez came on to the pitch, but the Argentine was unable to capitalise on his chances in the box.

The Basques thought they were on course for victory with a penalty that was eventually disallowed by the VAR, while Takefusa Kubo was booked for simulating a foul in the box 15 minutes from time.

In the other Group D fixture, Portuguese champions Benfica snatched a 3-1 win over RB Salzburg to clinch third place with four points and progress to the Europa League knockout stages on goal difference. REUTERS