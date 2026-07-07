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Real Sociedad extend coach Matarazzo's contract after cup success

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Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - March 4, 2026 Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo during the match REUTERS/Vincent West

Soccer Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - Second Leg - Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao - Reale Arena, San Sebastian, Spain - March 4, 2026 Real Sociedad coach Pellegrino Matarazzo during the match REUTERS/Vincent West

July 7 - Real Sociedad have extended head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo's contract until the end of the 2027-28 season, the La Liga club said on Tuesday, rewarding the American for leading them to the Copa del Rey title in his first months in charge.

That made the 48-year-old, who joined the Basque club in December, the first American head coach to win a major trophy in one of Europe's top five leagues. The win over Atletico Madrid also secured the club a place in next season's Europa League.

Matarazzo took charge with Sociedad near the La Liga relegation zone, and he guided them to a 10th-place finish on 46 points.

"I connected very well with the people of Gipuzkoa, with the players, with the people at the club. I share similar values with them, which makes it easier to connect," Matarazzo said in a statement.

Sociedad begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign away to Real Madrid on August 17 at the Santiago Bernabeu. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.