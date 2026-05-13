Real Madrid's Perez rejects exit talk, calls election

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MADRID, May 12 - Real Madrid President Florentino Perez said on Tuesday he will not step down and has called a board election after a turbulent season that see the storied LaLiga club go without silverware.

The 79-year-old, long-serving Real boss had unexpectedly called a press conference, prompting media speculation that Jose Mourinho could be close to a return as coach or that Perez himself might step aside.

"I am not going to resign," Perez said however.

"I'm sorry to have to tell you this, because I've heard rumours that I'm going to resign," he added, saying the process had begun for a board election with current members standing.

"I invite anyone who wishes to do so. I will be standing to defend the interests of Real Madrid's members."

His media appearance came two days after arch-rivals Barcelona sealed the league title with three games to spare thanks to a 2-0 victory over Real at Camp Nou, capping the Madrid side's miserable season on and off the pitch.

Perez appeared animated and argued with journalists, accusing them of "conspiring" to create a narrative of chaos while also railing against ticket-scalpers, fan ultras, LaLiga, referees and groups he said were trying to take over the club.

In a season of managerial instability, Xabi Alonso was dismissed after seven months in charge while his successor Alvaro Arbeloa was unable to halt the slide.

Real's struggles extended to Europe where they exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage after defeat by Bayern Munich.

Off-field tensions compounded Real's difficulties, with captain Federico Valverde hospitalised after an altercation this month with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

NO COMMENT ON MOURINHO RUMOURS

When asked about speculation linking Mourinho - who managed the club between 2010 and 2013 - with a return, Perez was non-committal.

"We are not at that stage of the proceedings. We are at the stage of ensuring that Real Madrid belongs to its members," Perez said. "I'm not going to talk about coaches or players and I won't talk about sporting matters."

Several Real players, including Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe, have been booed by sections of the Bernabeu this season, while Perez has also faced fan discontent.

"I sometimes share the frustration that this year we haven't managed to win anything and we're not doing well at all, and I'm the first to admit I'd rather win everything. However, I must remind you that, with me as president, we've won 66 titles in football and basketball - 37 in football and 29 in basketball - including seven European Cups in football and three in basketball," he added.

"Why do they want to get rid of me? Just because a few people are saying they want to stand for election? Let them stand."

Perez is the most decorated president in Real's history, his 37 major titles surpassing the 32 won under Santiago Bernabeu. During his tenure, the club has secured seven Champions League trophies and seven LaLiga titles.

First elected in July 2000, Perez served until 2006 before returning in 2009. He has held the presidency since and was re-elected last year for a term set to run until 2029. REUTERS