Real Madrid's Diaz to represent Morocco

Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 05:45 AM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 05:45 AM

Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz was on Wednesday named in Morocco's squad after deciding to represent the North African team rather than Spain.

Diaz was included in Walid Regragui's 24-man roster for the matches against Angola and Mauritania this month, the Moroccan Football Federation said in a statement.

The 24-year-old represented Spain in one game and scored against Lithuania in 2021.

FIFA rules say players can switch international allegiance as long as they have made fewer than three appearances for a country before the age of 21 and have not played for that nation for at least three years.

Former AC Milan winger Diaz has produced fine displays with Real Madrid far this season, scoring eight goals in 32 games in all competitions. REUTERS

