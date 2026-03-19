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Real Madrid's Courtois sidelined for six weeks with injury

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Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 2, 2026 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Getafe - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - March 2, 2026 Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

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MADRID, March 19 - Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will be out for up to six weeks with a leg muscle injury, ruling him out of next month's Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich in another fitness blow for the Spanish side.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Thibaut Courtois by Real Madrid's medical staff, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the rectus femoris of his right quadriceps. His condition is being monitored," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The injury compounds Real Madrid's mounting fitness concerns, with key players Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Eder Militao already struggling with injuries.

Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will step into the breach, starting with Sunday's derby against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.